A8 football fletcher.jpg

Running back Tanner Fletcher picks up blocks in a gain against LaSalle on Oct. 4.

 Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Hood River Valley Eagle gridders defeated Rex Putnam in Milwaukie Thursday night, 54-40.

The Eagles improved to 3-2 on the season, and have scored at least 36 points in all five of their games this season. They are currently in  position to advance to post-season play.

HRVHS is on the road for its last two games of the regular season, at Forest Grove Oct. 18 and Milwaukie Oct. 25.

