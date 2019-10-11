Hood River Valley Eagle gridders defeated Rex Putnam in Milwaukie Thursday night, 54-40.
The Eagles improved to 3-2 on the season, and have scored at least 36 points in all five of their games this season. They are currently in position to advance to post-season play.
HRVHS is on the road for its last two games of the regular season, at Forest Grove Oct. 18 and Milwaukie Oct. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.