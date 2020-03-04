Hood River Valley’s girls basketball team wrapped up their home games Friday, Feb. 21 as they were defeated by Redmond 52-38. The team also honored their senior players in a pre-game ceremony.
Players who were honored were Lucrezia Orlandelli, Hanayo Sato, Samantha Herring, Sydney Balzer, Grace Meyers and Kaitlyn McNerney.
“We had a competitive game against Redmond,” Steve Noteboom, head coach for the Eagles, said. “We got to within eight points with around three minutes to go. We had to press and foul to get possession of the ball, and they were able to get some easy baskets and ended up winning by 14.”
Leading scorers for the home team were senior Grace Meyers with 16 points, junior Morgan Baker at 10 and junior Karla Barajas with six.
Top scorers for the Panthers were senior Ellie Corwin with 14, sophomore Alyssa McConnell scoring 12 and sophomore Skyla Gonzales netting 10.
“We did improve throughout the year, especially on the defensive end,” Noteboom said. “I felt like our greatest strength was half-court defense. We also became a much better rebounding team. In the off season we have to improve our shooting and ball handling. I like the phrase that Tom Ames, the varsity assistant, uses, ‘Players are made in the summer and teams are made in the winter.’”
Sato, Meyers and McNerney expressed gratitude for their high school basketball season. Meyers said it was a surreal to be in her final home game. It was special being part of the basketball program since freshman year, Meyers said.
As an exchange student, Sato said she was worried she wouldn’t get along with her teammates. The team dynamic, however, helped Sato create great relationships with the team.
For those wanting to join the team, or any other sport, McNerney said to jump in feet first and give it a shot.
“Put yourself out there,” McNerney said. “Try something new and stick with it. Whether you choose basketball or something else, work at it and don’t quit even when it gets hard.”
