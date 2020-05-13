Three seniors and a junior have been named Student-Athletes of the Month for March by Hood River Valley High School.
“We are so glad to have these students and teams in our school district and our education-based, co-curricular, transformative athletic programs,” said Athletic Director Trent Kroll. “We will continue with the spring sports Student-Athletes of the Month to celebrate our student-athletes regardless of the season being suspended.”
Lyric Emmons
Lyric Emmons of the women’s track and field team is a four-year three sport athlete, described by her coaches as “dedicated and poised. You’ll never see an athlete quite like her.
“Lyric has been a reliable team member who gives her best into opportunities provided. She leads by example and has been reliable the entire four years of competing for HRV track and cross country.”
Ryan Gray
Ryan Gray, senior, is a “servant leader and ‘unwritten’ team captain,” according to his coaches. He had the best winter attendance at workouts, and is committed to play at Feather River College. “He is an excellent classmate and always willing to help our Special Education students, and is extremely hard working as a teammate and player.”
Cruise Hawk
Cruise Hawk is a senior three-sport athlete who “excels at being a competitor and leader. His everyday enthusiasm adds a spark to the team.” Cruise is the bi-product of his work ethic, He improves quickly and has the ability to lead in dynamic situations.
The opportunities Cruise has utilized at HRV have produced a strong set of skills to open his future.”
Erica Matthisen
Erica Matthisen of the women’s tennis team is a junior and carries a 4.0 GPA. She is also a varsity cheerleader. Her coaches said that “Erica put in the time outside of tennis season to improve her skills and it definitely showed during in our short season this year."
She is a team leader through example. She works hard, has a great attitude and plays with integrity.”
Erica chairs and runs two volunteer projects, Soles for Souls and Crayola Colorcycle and is a Leos member with over 300 hours of volunteer work and a nominee for president.
Erica is a member of the National Honors Society. Awards for Academic Excellence in Global Studies and Honors Sophomore English.
