The Hood River Valley Swim Team competed in the 68th Annual Ted Walker Invitational last weekend in The Dalles.
Leading the way for the Osprey was Willow Hollowell, with first place finishes in the 50 and 100 butterfly events and four best times. Close behind was Skyla Hollowell, with a first place finish in the 200m butterfly with a seven second drop in her best time, and a personal best in the 100 butterfly, also.
Emma Titus led the number of best time improvements — she dropped time in seven of her eight events, including a seven second drop in the 200 backstroke. William Frost swam to five best times, including a nine second improvement in the 200 freestyle. Raegen Van Matre also swam to five best times, and had an 11 second drop in her 50 backstroke. Sophia Cross swam four best times, including a 40 second drop in the 100 freestyle. Savannah Reeves and Clementine VanDeHey both swam to four personal bests, also.
Improving their times in three events were Claire Couvreux, who had a 10 second drop in the 50 fly, Cohen Donnell with a seventh place finish in the 50 fly, Ava Giordano, who swam to seventh in the 50 breaststroke event, Delaney Hackett, who had an eight second drop in the 200 free, Sophia Helleberg, who swam to a three second improvement in the 50 breaststroke, Molly O’Neill, who had an 11 second drop in the 50 free, and Leah Sandoval, who had a five second drop in the 100 breaststroke.
Rounding out the team was Dawson Beneventi with one personal best time in the 50 free, Wyatt Byrd with a personal best in the 100 free, Aden Cross and Gavin Hackett, who both swam to two personal best times, Oscar Hietpas with a best time in the 50 free, Jade Smith, who swam to a sixth place finish in the 200 IM, and Thea Smith and Rhylie Van Matre, who both dropped time in two events, as well.
The results and report of the meet were provided by coach Shelly Rawding.
Next up for the Osprey is the Howard Jones Age Group Meet at Mt Hood Community College July 5-7. It isn’t too late to join the team for the summer — see www.hrvst.org for details and the “contact us” button for questions.
