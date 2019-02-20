Horizon Christian Hawks will play the Crosshill Christian Eagles in the second-round state playoff basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at Horizon Christian School, 700 Pacific Ave., Hood River. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students over the age of 5. Tickets may be purchased in advance at Horizon Christian School or Friday evening at the game.
Winner of the game goes to Baker City next week for State Tournament action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.