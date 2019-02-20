Horizon Christian Hawks will play the Crosshill Christian Eagles in the second-round state playoff basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at Horizon Christian School, 700 Pacific Ave., Hood River. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students over the age of 5. Tickets may be purchased in advance at Horizon Christian School or Friday evening at the game.

Winner of the game goes to Baker City next week for State Tournament action.