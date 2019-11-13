Josiah Sohal placed sixth among boys to lead Horizon Christian Hawk cross country team at last week’s district meet.
Sohal, a sophomore, finished with a time of 17:28.
“It was impressive given it was his first year running and he was coming off resting for two weeks because or injury, so to place in the top 10 was remarkable given his injury status,” coach Heather Laurance said. “Had he not taken (the time) off, he’d have made the top 5,” Laurance said.
Adoree Schlegel was 24th to lead all Horizon runners. The young Hawks team competed against 3A, 2A and 1A schools in the meet at Pendleton Community Park.
Schlegel finished in 21:31, and following her for the Hawks were Olivia Nixon, 23:06 and Kayla Kilgore, 23:16, both personal bests. Ellie Rinella, 25:28, and the lone senior girl; Sarah Winters, 25:35, also logged personal bests. Winters’ was by four minutes from start of the season.
“They did a really good job of packing in,” Laurance said. “It was just the second race where had girls ran as a scoring team,” (minimum five runners) and placed seventh of 10 teams.
“This was impressive for us given our lack of experience and the youth of the team,” Laurance said.
Laurance said Sohal told her it was his best race of the season even though it did not have the best result. “He said he gave it his all,” she said.
Laurance also pointed to the performance of senior Scott Allen, 16th with a personal best of 18:31. This was the first race in the first sport he ever participated in.
Gunnar McCaw, a senior who had never broken 20 minutes, in his last cross county ran 19:57.
“We had a lot to celebrate,” Laurance said. “We had a fantastic end to the season, everyone was really happy, they gave all they had.
“We are a very young team, very experienced, and our times just kept decreasing,” she said.
“None of our runners want to stop running. They all have plans to keep running and training throughout the winter and doing fun runs in the community,” she said — as well as turn out for track in the spring, which Laurance will coach along with Joe Petshow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.