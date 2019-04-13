It was a cloudy, wet day for the Horizon Christian Hawks as they traveled to The Dalles on Tuesday for a small track meet with Glenwood, Sherman, South Wasco County and the aforementioned home team. Despite the weather, the Hawks performed well on both sides.
For the girls team, senior Kaitlin Wenz won the 200 meters in a time of 29.61. Wenz would double back to run the 4x400 relay and help Horizon win with a time of 4:43.41. Senior Marena Decker continued her season progression in the shot put and discus throws, taking third in the former with 28 feet 10.75 inches and first in the latter with 101 feet 4 inches. Several Hawks placed in the top eight through all events, showing strong team depth.
On the boys side, sophomore Skyler Leeson ran a personal best in the 100m with a time of 12.37 to take fifth in the event. Senior Joseph Durham managed to hold onto first place in the shot put with a PR throw of 40 feet 0.75 inches, while his senior teammate Andrew Wells handily won discus with a throw of 141 feet 2 inches, a PR of his own. The boys still show some holes, but overall are becoming a formidable team capable of scoring well in any meet they enter.
Horizon Christian, weather permitting, traveled to George Fox University this Friday to compete in the C.S. Lewis Academy/George Fox Invitational. They will then compete on Wednesday at Hood River Valley High School.
(0) comments
