This past weekend, Horizon Christian sent five girls and four boys to the 1A Track and Field State Championship meet, where every Hawk who competed placed in the top 10 in their event(s).
On the girls side, the top place came from the 4x400 meter relay team, consisting of senior Kaitlin Wenz, sophomores Valerie Bruggeman and Grace Schreiber and freshman Augustina Decker. The team finished in eighth place with a time of 4:31.12. Senior Marena Decker finished ninth in the shot put with a throw of 30 feet 11.5 inches, and Wenz placed ninth in the long jump with a mark of 14 feet 8.5 inches. Schreiber was 10th in both the 100m and 300m hurdles with times of 18.50 and 53.13, respectively.
The boys saw senior Andrew Wells take second place in the discus with a throw of 134 feet 1 inch and fourth place in the shot put with a personal best throw of 42 feet even. Teammate and senior Alec Coats finished in fifth in the 100m with a PR of 11.64, improving from his seventh place finish in prelims to qualify for the final race. Senior Kyle Brown took eighth in the pole vault after clearing 11 feet, and senior Alex Petshow, who was set to throw the javelin, did not compete.
With this meet the Hawks conclude a successful season, one that demonstrated the strength and perseverance of a predominantly young team with potential abound. This year, it was nine athletes at state; next year, it may be double. One thing is certain — these Hawks are flying high.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.