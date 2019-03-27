The Horizon Christian Hawks traveled to Tualatin on Thursday for their first track meet, the Wolfpack Small School Invite. Competing against 22 other schools from throughout the region, the Hawks looked to knock the collective rust off and embrace the coming spring season.
“I thought we did great,” said coach Emma Neiworth-Petshow. “It was an ice breaker meet for sure, but they did a good job.”
On the boys side, the Hawks fared well across the board, finishing in the middle of the pack through most events. Senior Andrew Wells took the top spot in the discus throw with a mark of 120 feet 6 inches; Neiworth-Petshow remarked that this placing “was not a surprise.” While Wells was the only top boy for the Hawks, the team showed strength and depth in their initial outing.
For the girls, the team struggled to place high in many events at the highly competitive meet. The 4x100 meter relay team — made up of freshman Augustina Decker, sophomores Valerie Bruggeman and Grace Schreiber, and senior Kaitlin Wenz — ran an opening time of 58.44 to finish sixth. Decker and Schreiber doubled back and joined freshman Sarah Winters and sophomore Kayla Kilgore in the 4x400 meter relay, where they finished fourth with a time of 4:56.26. Senior Marena Decker finished fifth in the discus throw, recording a mark of 83 feet 8 inches. Bruggeman set a new school record in the pole vault when she cleared 7 feet 6 inches.
Collectively, this meet proved a strong showing for the Hawks and a perfect way to get in gear. With a large team, Horizon is sure to compete well in the Big Sky conference, and they have their eyes set high.
“We have a big chunk of upperclassmen with experience and underclassmen who are excited to participate and try every event,” said Neiworth-Petshow. “That makes it fun for me as a coach. Our eyes are set on districts this year, for both boys and girls.”
The Hawks take to the track again today at noon in Canby for the Canby All Comers Meet.
