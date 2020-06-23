Peter Seelig had a hole-in-one on the par-three, 120-yard 11th hole at Hood River Golf on May 17. He used a 9-iron.
The Hood River Mens Golf Association sponsored a par 3 tournament on June 7, managed by Bud Harris and Doug Massingill.
First place in the Gross was Kevin Hay while second place was Dave Waller. First place Net was James Sims and second place was Bud Harris. Third place was a tie between Doug Massingill, Bill Van Ep and Doug Hamada.
This year the fee was a $25 gift certificate to one of the merchants that have sponsored this event in the past. Each player received a certificate at the end of the match, according to HRMGA secretary-treasurer Leonard Hickman. In effect, there was no cost for this event. The club sponsored a lunch at Tabby’s for all participants.
Hickman said the tee-off areas for all holes were set up in seldom-used areas and special rules were applied to some holes. For example:
On hole 18, the tee was 147 yards from the hole. A player had to use his driver for all shots, including putts.
On hole 12, the tee was the normal Tee for hole 13. This meant golfers had to shoot over trees and hope that the ball would stay on the green.
“We had ONE individual, not mentioned, get within 8 inches of this hole. The same individual, unnamed, shot a 12 on hole 18!” Hickman said.
“This tournament involved thousand of dollars, more or less, and was appreciated by all members,” he said. “We encourage others to join our organization. We will have future, more conventional tournaments,” at Hood River Golf Course, located west of Hood River on Country Club Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.