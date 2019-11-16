A new baseball academy, Hood River Whitecaps, has formed in the Gorge area.
The Hood River Whitecaps is intended to be “a high quality, nearby, low logistics” baseball academy for Hood River and surrounding area players ages 8-19 from November through July. The Whitecaps baseball academy will offer an extended baseball season for 14 and under, and a summer program for 15-19 year olds.
Whitecaps has merged with the Columbia Gorge River Bandits, an independent summer baseball program for players from Columbia and Stevenson High Schools according to Bandits’ Head Coach John Hallead. This move is intended to expand seasonal baseball opportunities for mid-Columbia Gorge baseball players, including those formerly playing for the White Salmon-based summer baseball Bandits.
The Hood River Whitecaps will be hosting an athletic assessment for potential players Sunday, Nov. 17 at the Hood River Valley High School Bob Thoman batting cage near Golden Eagle Park.
Athletic assessment for players 14 and under will be at 1 p.m. and the athletic assessment for players 15 and older will be at 2:30 p.m.
For more information or to register to be a part of the Hood River Whitecaps, go to clubs.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=600590 or find them on Facebook or Instagram at HoodRiverWhitecaps.
“Our goal is to foster a love for the game, and allow options for kids to be kids. Just two practices a week and tournaments on the weekend,” said to Hood River coach Erick Harjo.
Hallead said, “As difficult as it was for me to no longer offer the Bandits’ summer baseball program, I cannot be more excited to enter into a working relationship with Erich Harjo and his board of directors for this new baseball venture that offers more resources, more competitive baseball, and more access to excellent coaches for the youth of our community.
“The Bandits were extremely successful due in large part to our tremendous community and parent support as well as a very committed pool of players. This new relationship will give the baseball players of the White Salmon and Stevenson communities greater access to elevate their skills and will give them greater latitude to potential college recruiting.
“I cannot thank our local business community, parents and players enough for four great years of support for an idea we had back in 2015 that has greatly changed the competitiveness of our Bruin Baseball program. Without Bandits’, our players could not have enjoyed the recent success we have had in winning back-to-back league championships and advancing to the Final Eight in the WIAA State Baseball Tournament, as well as sending five former players to the collegiate level to continue their baseball playing experience.”
