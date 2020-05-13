With Spring Sports Night has been canceled due to COVID-19, HRVHS baseball head coach Erich Harjo has submitted the following to honor his senior athletes:
Greyson Losee: Greyson Losee is a very special person to me. He and I have had a well-rounded experience in his time at HRV. I was really looking forward to seeing him enjoy his senior year and go out on top. Good luck at the next level, pal. Don’t be afraid to reach out anytime.
Ryan Gray: I love Ryan Gray like one of my own. He’s got a special way about connecting with just about every person that walks the face of this earth. Ryan will always hold a special place in my heart.
Juan Luis Jimenez: When I think of Juan Luis Jimenez, I think two words: Simple and raw. Some of the hardest hit balls I’ve seen in my life as a coach and a player came off of his bat. I know Juan is going to be successful in life because of his philosophy on life.
Derek Homer: Derek Homer was destined to have a great senior year. A guy who is a cool as a cucumber and someone who never complains about anything. Going to miss having Derek around. Have a great time in your future endeavors, buddy.
Gunnar Hardy: I’ve never coached a player who woke up one day and realized he could throw just was well with his opposite hand. Gunnar lives a life full of adventure and speed. Looking forward to meeting up with him in his adult life.
Brandon Disch: Even though our time with Brandon was short, I appreciate how much he’s had to overcome in his teenage life. The talent was always there. Keep smiling man, your time is just starting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.