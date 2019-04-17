The HRVHS Baseball team defeated Ridgeview on the road last Friday in a league-starting double-header, winning the first game 29-4 and the second 6-1.
Well, sometimes you’re just on; sometimes every guy can hit the ball and everything goes right and you win by 25 runs, a greater margin than any baseball game I presume anyone in this area has seen. In fact, the only other game I found that compares was a 2007 MLB game wherein the Texas Rangers defeated the Baltimore Orioles by a score of 30-3. That was a 27 run margin, and the Eagles had a 25 — not bad company.
The game became a blowout early on, with the Eagles going up 7-0 in the top of the first. Between a series of walks, hit-by-pitches and a slew of hits, Hood River seized all the opportunity offered them by Ridgeview. Then they took the field and after nine pitches from junior Ryan Gray, they came back and resumed their onslaught. The Eagles scored 15 runs in the second inning, putting the score at 22-0 and after that there’s little to report. The Eagles recorded 22 hits in the game, including three home runs by junior Greyson Losee and seniors Jeremiah Brittle and Caden Leiblein. Leiblein led the offense with five hits and six RBIs, and Gray was credited with the win when the game was called after five innings. I see where the “mercy rule” got its name.
The bats quieted considerably for Hood River in their second game, though the contest was not much closer. Sophomore Harrison Howell and junior Derek Homer pitched the combined seven innings, with Howell throwing six and Homer one. The Eagles gave up a lone run but tacked on six of their own, taking advantage of three walks in the second inning to score the majority (four) of their runs. Senior Brandon Smiley led with two hits, though almost every Eagle managed one on the game. Howell earned the win.
With the clutch double win, Hood River flipped their record from 4-5 to 6-5, becoming positive overnight, and opening league with a 2-0 record. They hosted Pendleton on Tuesday and will play a double-header at home against Crook County on Saturday.
