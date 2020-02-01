The Hood River Valley boys varsity basketball team clinched wins against Ridgeview on Jan. 23 and McLoughlin on Jan. 27. The Eagle boys flew past the Ravens 60-53 and over the Pioneers 61-36.
Christopher Dirks, HRV head coach, said the team’s rearranged schedule has helped them get back in the swing of things.
“We played a much more consistent game than we had over the past few weeks,” Dirks said. “It has been difficult to get in a rhythm with the way the weather effected our schedule, so a routine of two games a week is a good place to start gaining momentum.”
Two players that have contributed to the Eagles’ success are senior Cruise Hawk and junior Jack Siekkinen. Both have worked hard on rebounding and being physical in the paint, Dirks said.
HRV travels to Crook County for its next game Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m.
“With the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant last weekend, I have talked to my players a lot about being appreciative and taking advantage of opportunities,” Dirks said. “It really puts things in perspective as far as the big picture of why we do what we do. That has been a focus for us over this last week. Recognizing that it is a privilege to be playing and coaching the sport that we love. So, when we are on the court competing, we’re giving everything we have because there are a lot of people that don’t have that chance.”
