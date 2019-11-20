Hood River Valley’s boys varsity water polo team defeated Parkrose High School 12-6 and won the 5A state championship Saturday at the Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis. This is the Eagles’ first state championship.
“I told the boys it would come down to who wanted it more,” said David Robinson, HRV’s head coach. “My seniors assured me that (it) would be them.”
This was HRV’s third time competing against Parkrose this season. Robinson said the Eagles have grown accustomed to the Broncos’ style of play and adjusted their game strategy to fit their opponent.
“The good thing in having a healthy rivalry over the years is that we know their tendencies on both offense and defense,” said Robinson. “We practiced specifically the last week prior to the tournament on (Parkrose’s) typical defensive sets to fine tune our offense. Having nine seniors, we had a lot of experience with big games and they were amped up and ready to go to battle.”
HRV started soft in the first quarter closing it out with a 1-0 lead. With their slow start Robinson told the team that it wasn’t Parkrose who was stopping them it’s themselves.
After this pep talk the Eagles scored six more goals ending the first half with a lead of 8-2.
“Our defense, the main focus all season, was suffocating,” said Robinson. “We gave Parkrose no good looks at the cage except for penalties and man-down situations due to ejections for major fouls.”
Entering the second half Robinson told his team to think of scores as being 0-0 and to keep pressure high. This high pressure contributed to HRV scoring three more goals.
With a comfortable 11-3 lead in the fourth quarter Robinson decided to substitute some of the freshman team members and have them experience some of the state final intensity.
The Broncos scored three goals in the fourth quarter but starting Eagles were substituted back in to close out the quarter 12-6.
“The overriding success this year was driven by teamwork and team unity. Defense only works if you defend as a unit; shifting, communicating, switching, goalie Jed Little barking out commands and ball location.
“The same goes for offense and several opposing coaches congratulated Hood River on their ability to play as a team.”
Creating opportunities for teammates to score is the surest way to amass goals, said Robinson.
“Absolutely amazing and a clear indicator of the selflessness on this team,” said Robinson. “Junior Luke Southall is a good example as he constantly throughout the game used his speed to counterattack, pressuring the defense and creating openings for his teammates.”
Seniors Connor McElwee, Pen Paphanchith, Corbett Blackman, Saylor Sundby, Clayton Lee, junior Luke Southall and freshman Ben Marsden scored in the playoffs.
McElwee scored nine goals, Sundby had four, Lee and Southall had three, Paphanchith and Blackman had two and Marsden had one.
Goalkeeper Little had 16 saves.
A parade for the 5A state champions is expected to be held this weekend.
