The Hood River Valley High School Cheer team earned several awards at a recent National Cheerleader’s Association “Get Shocked” Camp earlier this month at the Great Wolf Lodge in Grand Mound, Wash., including a top place award for the best game day performance and cheerleader Erica Matthisen being individually selected as an All- American.
The NCA Top Team Chant trophy was awarded to the HRV varsity. This trophy is awarded to the team, regardless of division, with the best game day performance. HRV’s game day performance was part of a choreographed routine that they learned for final day competitions against the other teams at camp. HRV placed second in the varsity division for their entire routine, while HRV JV secured second place in their division for their routine.
The two teams were also awarded spirit sticks on the final day of camp. This award is given to the teams that display exceptional team spirit and enthusiasm. Although the award is given out daily throughout the entirety of camp, recipients on the final day get the additional honor of taking home their spirit stick to keep at their school.
Individual recognition was given to Matthisen and several other cheerleaders from both the HRV varsity and JV teams as All-American nominees. Nominees were selected by camp staff after excelling in tumbling, jumps, stunting, dance, motions, leadership, or any combination of skills that exemplified their abilities as a cheerleader. For final selection as All-American, nominees performed a spirited entry including a tumbling pass, three consecutive jumps and a specified cheer in front of the camp. They were judged on difficulty, proper technique and execution, energy and spirit, voice, and sharpness of motions. Matthisen was the sole Eagle to obtain the camp’s top honor after her All-American performance. Matthisen will be an incoming junior at HRVHS and is in her third season as an HRV cheerleader.
Although HRV has attended NCA camps the past few years, this was the first time they attended a resort style camp, where along with instruction and practice in all things cheerleading, the team had the opportunity to spend some time enjoying the water park as well. The camps are traditionally held at various universities and colleges and HRV typically attends a camp in Oregon.
The NCA camp was HRV’s first official team event of the season. The 27 member-team is comprised of 13 varsity cheerleaders and 14 JV. They have been practicing throughout the summer and will cheer at all home HRVHS varsity and JV football games.
