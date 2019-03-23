The votes have been tallied and the four Hood River Valley High School athletes of the month for February have been selected. These athletes excel in all areas of their lives, especially athletics, and are honored for their achievements, perseverance and competitive spirits. Comments on each athlete come from their respective coaches.
Sarah Arpag is a freshman who competed in Girls Swimming. Arpag holds a 3.75 GPA while taking honors classes. She was the most valuable swimmer on the team this year, was voted Most Inspirational Female Swimmer by her peers at the end of the season, and scored points at the state meet in both her individuals events, as well as a relay team. Every time she swam at the state meet was a new personal best. In addition to swimming, Arpag plays water polo and is on a Robotics team. She is a tireless advocate for swimming and water sports, teaching community swim lessons and always putting forth 100 percent effort in her workouts and races.
Emily Sullenger is a freshman who competed in Girls Wrestling. Sullenger holds a 4.0 GPA and placed second at the Wrestling State Championships, contributing significant points to the 2019 State Championship Team for HRVHS Girls Wrestling. Sullenger qualified for the Oregon Wrestling Association Cultural Exchange trip to South Africa this July; she is one of 20 wrestlers in the entire state to qualify.
Carson Flores is a senior who competed in Boys Basketball. Flores was named to First Team All-Conference and was a leader on the IMC championship team. He averaged 22 points per game, shooting almost 40 percent from the three point line. He did a great job putting the team first as the season continued, and led the team to it’s first state playoff appearance, first winning season, and first conference championship in 25 years.
Nash Levy is a senior who competed in Alpine Skiing. Levy was a role model for the ski team all season, helping others, attending practices and being a good teammate. He won all three league events in February, led the boys team to first place in Mt. Hood League and qualified the team for the State Championships. Levy was recently awarded the Presidential Scholarship from UC Boulder for his academic achievements.
