On Friday, Hood River Valley’s varsity boys basketball team fought a good fight but was defeated by Reynolds High School 63-58. This was HRV’s final game against a 6A school in the season.
Ted Aubin, head coach for the Raiders, said they planned on limiting scoring opportunities for senior Noah Webster and junior Ian Searcy.
“We were really focusing on our defensive fundamentals, trying to get in the gaps and prevent them from driving,” Aubin said. “I thought we did a really good job in the first half of that.”
The Raiders tipped-off the game with 10 unanswered points. Their strong offense gave the Raiders a 17-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“A big talking point throughout the game was adjusting to what they were doing,” Christopher Dirks, HRV head coach, said. “They kept hitting threes in the first quarter and we took too long to change our mindset to take that away.”
HRV responded in the second quarter outscoring Reynolds with 22 points and limiting them to 17. In the final possessions of the second quarter the Eagles swiped the ball, scored and prevented the Raiders from scoring.
These series of events riled and fired up the crowd as the teams headed to the locker rooms with a score of 34-29 favoring Reynolds.
The energy and momentum that HRV created before halftime carried over to the third quarter as they outscored the away team 13-11.
One HRV player who overpowered Reynold defenders was junior Emilio Castaneda. Castaneda easily rebounded and blocked a few Raider shots.
“I have been very pleased with Emilio’s progress this year and how he has changed his mindset when he gets the ball in the key,” Dirks said. “I think come league play he could be a great weapon for us.”
In the final quarter HRV was outscored by two points. HRV had two three-point attempts by sophomore Emanuel Romero and Webster but both could not score.
“I think Hood River really competed well and they never gave up,” Aubin said. “I know they got down, but I felt like they brought a lot more energy in the second half and there was no quit in them. I think they can be very proud in their effort. Disappointing with the results but there’s stuff to build on there for sure.”
The Eagle squad returns to the court Friday, Jan. 10 as they host Parkrose High School at 6:30 p.m.
