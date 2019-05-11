It was a warm evening at Hood River Valley High School on Wednesday, with little wind and plenty of daylight to burn — perfect conditions for the Girls Lacrosse team, who crushed the visiting Summit High 14-5 in a victory that highlighted how the Eagles, despite some mid-season blunders, are still one of the top programs in the state.
The team shot an even 50 percent, with junior Kathryn Koenig, freshman Emma Kroll and junior Terra Mikkelsen leading the offense with five, four and three goals each, the latter two being perfect in their shot percentages. Seniors Rebecca Kiyokawa and Josie Petersen rounded out the effort with one goal apiece. Eight of the goals were given credited assists, showcasing strong offensive teamwork. The Eagles controlled 36 ground balls and caused 17 turnovers in addition to winning 12 draws. In goal was junior Sofia Newton who had a stellar game, blocking six shots on goal out of 11 total.
Hood River traveled to Oregon Episcopal School on Friday and will host Lakeridge on Monday for their senior night.
