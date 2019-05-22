Update: The HRV Girls played Monday night against Lake Oswego and lost, 20-8. The HRV Boys played Monday night as well against Central Catholic and lost, 9-6.

The HRV Lacrosse teams experienced heartbreak and triumph last Friday as the boys team lost 9-6 at home to Central Catholic in the first round of the 2019 OHSLA Championship, and the girls team defeated Oregon Episcopal School (OES) 10-9 on the road in the quarterfinals of the 2019 OGLA Gold Bracket Championship.

The boys team came in ranked 16 in the bracket out of 24 teams and faced rank 17 Central Catholic. They had previously played Central Catholic on May 7 and lost 13-10 in that game, a score indicative of the team’s similarly matched talent. With the victory, Central Catholic advanced to the second round and played the rank one team in the state, Lakeridge, on Tuesday. The Eagles finished the year 2-4 in league play and 6-10 overall.

Though one season has ended, another is far from over. The girls team overcame the 0-2 season record they had facing OES in the game where it mattered most. Coming into the game, hosted at OES in Portland, the Eagles were ranked 10 while OES was ranked two. The two previous matchups had been relatively close, 11-7 and 13-9, with Hood River losing both. Despite the circumstances, the Eagles remained hopeful.

“We did a ton of mental prep,” said head coach Bekah Rottenberg. “After the Summit game, I gave the girls homework: ‘What has your mental dialogue been the last two times we’ve played OES? What do you want your dialogue to be this time around?’ Players talked a lot about the importance of staying positive and pumping each other up.”

That steadfast moral would prove crucial as Friday’s game brought a familiar intensity between the teams with its tight score and added stakes. The Eagles were underdogs and played with the heart that seems to come with every underdog story.

“The girls were psyched,” said Rottenberg. “We knew we’d prepared and we didn’t have anything to lose. We have a saying on the team, ‘control the controllables.’ We can only control and influence how we play, not how the other team plays. All we could do was put everything we had into the game, and that’s exactly what we did.”

As a team, Hood River shot 10 of 25, or 40 percent. The goals came from seven Eagles, with senior Abby Bartles and freshman Emma Kroll leading with three and two, respectively. Seniors Josie Petersen and Alex Willis, juniors Kathryn Koenig and Terra Mikkelsen and freshman Brynne Holman all scored one goal apiece. The Eagles controlled 18 groundballs, forced 10 turnovers and won seven draws. Senior Katie Lohr was a force in the goal for HRV, making 12 saves on 21 shots from OES.

With its victory, Hood River Valley advanced to the state semifinals to face Lake Oswego, the rank three team. That game was played on Monday evening at Lake Oswego, the results of which were unavailable at press time. Should the Eagles win, they will advance to the state championship match (May 23) and play the winner of rank one Lincoln and rank five Jesuit, both teams they have played and lost to, by close margins.