The Hood River Valley High School’s varsity soccer girls’ team hosted Crook County at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Eagles will look for their second regular season win after beating Ridgeview 2-1 Sept. 26.
The offense will have an opportunity to play a full game against Crook County and get a chance to be worked on, according to head coach Amanda Orand. Crook County came into town with a five-game losing streak (details too late for press time).
During the preseason the Eagles lost all four games but Orand said the defense took time to learn and adjust to each other’s playing style.
Ten members of the 18-person are new to the team. This required extra attention and familiarization of each other in order for the team to be in-sync.
“When you look at a soccer team and how well they share the ball I think it’s because how long they’ve played together,” said Orand. “That was one of our challenges here; getting to know each other in such a short amount of time.”
Throughout preseason the team worked on more finely tuning its defense, according to Orand.
“They’ve done a really good job of communicating, shifting and covering each other in the back,” she said.
