Hood River Valley High School’s varsity girls soccer team defeated The Dalles/ Dufur High School 2-0 Thursday at home during senior night. The Eagles had a 9-5 overall record and finish second in the Intermountain Conference.
Both teams had strong defense making it difficult for both teams to score. Oscar Nuñez, head coach for the Riverhawks, said that was their game plan for this match.
“We really wanted to make sure we set up defensively and not give them anything easy,” said Nuñez. “I think we did a really good job of that the whole game. (HRV) really had to work hard for those opportunities and that was the goal.”
The Dalles’ goalkeeper Kierstin White made multiple clutch saves and prevented any goals in the first half. Amanda Orand, head coach for the Eagles, said she knew they would face a tough goalie.
“She’s never played soccer before. It’s her first year playing soccer,” said Nuñez. “She’s going to develop, and she will be a force next year.”
Persevering and fighting, midfielder Abby McCormack scored for the Eagles three minutes into the second half. Their second goal came in the final minutes of the match again by McCormack.
During the match two yellow cards where given to Eagle members. Defender Julia Olsen and forward Maria Bishai were sent off.
“Julia was doing exactly what we told her, which was when a free kick is called step to the ball and delay and let our defense set up and delay them from the quick restart and she went for the quick restart and the ball hit Julia; therefore, the ref had to card her.”
Bishai was sent off due to foul language but in a game like Thursday’s emotions can run a little high, said Orand.
Graduating seniors include Leslie Avila, Sidney Baker, Gracie Meyers, Lucrezia Orlandelli, Stephani Romero, Silvia Sankari and Anai Solis. They along with their families were honored during halftime.
HRV will advance to the playoffs as the 14th seed and compete in an away game against third seed Wilsonville Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.
Ridgeview finished first, HRV second and The Dalles/ Dufur as third in the Intermountain Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.