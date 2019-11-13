Congratulations to Hood River Valley High School’s October student-athletes of the month. Trent Kroll, athletic director for HRV, said it’s a pleasure to have these students at the high school.
“We are so glad to have these students in our school district and our education-based, co-curricular, transformative athletic programs,” said Kroll. “Nominations were voted on at the end of the month by coaches, administrators and media.”
Josephine Dickinson is a senior and cross-country runner. She’s the Intermountain Conference championship winner, contributor to the girls team 4.0 GPA, model of resilience that all teammates admire, three year team member and core of the program’s senior leadership.
Faith Ochesky is a senior and water polo athlete. She’s been a varsity starter for four years with two years as team captain. Ochesky is one of the team’s top contributors with 47 goals, 40 assists and 46 steals in the season. On senior night, Oct. 29, Ochesky had a season high of five goals. Kelly Dunn, head coach for HRV’s girls team, said Ochesky provides excellent leadership for the team.
“She’s a great leader and organizer. She keeps people motivated, working hard and takes the time to help teach skills to the lesser experienced players,” said Dunn. “She can always be counted on to help bring up the newer players in the pool or provide emotional support out of it.”
With a GPA of 3.94 Ocheskey is involved in the National Honor Society and the National Art Honor Society along with being in student government as a senior class executive council member and Chief Science Officer.
“Other activities include swimming on the HRVHS swim team, attending the USA Water Polo Junior Olympics in the water polo club season for the past few summers,” said Dunn. “She also volunteers as a coach for the middle school and elementary school water polo teams.”
Ochesky plans on playing in division one water polo in college next year.
Fabian Magaña is a senior and plays in HRV’s varsity soccer team. Jaime Rivera, head coach for the team, said Magaña leads the team in goals, is a leader with his actions, does well in classes and is one of the nicest and coachable athletes he’s ever known. Magaña plans on playing soccer in college.
Emilio Castaneda, junior and player for the varsity football team, has never missed a football date, starts on offense and defense teams and is a hard worker with a great attitude.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.