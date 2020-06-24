Three seniors and a junior received honors as May 2020 Student Athletes of the Month at Hood River Valley High School. Coaches, teachers and advisors nominated the students and commented on their accomplishments and contributions.
Mateo Campos-Davis, a four-year track and field athlete, also lettered at HRVHS in cross country and soccer, and participated in speech, chamber singers, band, Leos, Earth Action Club, volunteering with Columbia Gorge Peace Village, and as a math tutor.
“Mateo is an amazing all-around track athlete competing in 10 different events at a highly competitive level in four years with a 3.79 GPA,” his coaches wrote. He earned Junior Olympic All-American honors last spring in the decathlon. Mateo will be studying and competing in the decathlon at Lane Community College in Eugene with dual enrollment at University of Oregon.
Junior Mathew (Vaughn) Reardon lettered in tennis, was the top singles player, and held a 4.0 GPA. Last season he reached the state semifinals and was ready to make the next step to the finals this season. The “unwritten team captain,” his “impressive leadership helped the new guys who are just learning the sport how to play.” He is also a National Honor Society member and volunteer at FISH Food Bank.
Frances Dickinson, women’s track, won two individual state championships and earned seven first team all-state honors, was a five-time academic all-state selection and was on a team state championship. In state track she placed first in the 3K. second in the 1,500 in 2020, fourth in the 3K and 1,500 in 2019. In conference track she was first in the 3K and 1,500 in 2020; second in the 3K and 1,500 in 2019. In state cross country she placed seventh in 2019 and first in 2018. In conference she placed fourth in 2019, first in 2018, and second in 2017.
She won five team state trophies: Cross country: 2016, fourth; 2017, second; 2018, first; 2019, second; Track, 2020, fourth. Frances has committed to academics and athletics for St. Mary’s University in California.
Katie Keonig, lacrosse, will attend UC Davis on a lacrosse scholarship. She is the only player in the league to place in the top six for all statistical categories. She consistently reached out to her teammates during COVID19 shutdown and is described as “an excellent student and an all-around really great student-athlete,” and “able to reach out and bridge divides amongst all players.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.