Fourteen teams convened on Saturday for the Hood River Elk Memorial Tournament. Barlow, Bend, Centennial, Cleveland, Forest Grove, Grant Union, hosts Hood River Valley, Lincoln, Mountain View, Riverside, Scappoose, The Dalles/ Dufur, Thurston and Columbia High School competed in the meet.
In the 106 class, Centennial’s Mason Belles took first place, Ethan Potts of Mountain View took second, Thurston’s Braylin Ruchti took third, HRV’s Carson Farlow took fourth while Austino Montez of Bend took fifth.
The 113 class had Eduardo Mathews of Thurston as first, Carmelo Farfaglia of La Pine as second, Centennial’s Jake Angelovic as third, Drew Jones of Mountain View in fourth and Bend’s Cole Buckley in fifth place.
Thurston’s Kolton Malone took first place in the 120 class followed by Dylan Mann of La Pine, Cleveland’s Elija Fishler, Centennial’s Jeremiah Van Cleve and Elijah Southern from Thurston.
For the 126 class, Logan Slonecker of Thruston took first, Davey Smith of Bend took second, Tui Laithang of Centennial placed third, Ben Henry of Grant Union placed fourth and Forest Grove’s Matix Cooklin came in fifth.
Riverside’s Ethan Snyder took first in the 132 class. Mountain View’s Ryder Fassett came in second followed by Thurston’s Sawyer Casarez, Ray Randol of Cleveland and James Camreta of Mountain View.
Hood River Valley’s Chad Muenzer added on to his clean sheet by taking first place in the 138 class. Hunter Harwood of Thurston followed Muenzer, along with Holden Korish of Mountain View, Logen Matthews of La Pine and Mynor Oppenlander of Forest Grove.
In the 145 class, Patrick Brown of Cleveland took first, Calvin Royce of Thurston took second, followed by Titus Trayhorn of Barlow, Jose Orozco of La Pine and Lewis Gray of Forest Grove.
Grant Union’s Justin Hodge got first place for the 152 class. Grant Union’s Damion Young came in second, followed by Centennial’s Riley Salazar, Bend’s Grant Harpole and Mountain View’s Sayre Williams.
Asher Ruchti of Thurston took first place in the 160 class. Thurston’s Varney Doreen came in second, Dylan Hankey of La Pine in third, Javier Galvez of Hood River Valley in fourth and Steven Preston of The Dalles in fifth.
For the 170 class Dusty Dodge of The Dalles took the top of the podium, while Shane Teigen of Thurston came in second, Owen Rice from Forest Grove placed third, Dominick Evans from La Pine in fourth and Maverick Geller of Hood River Valley in fifth.
Centennial’s Bailey Sparks took first in the 182 class followed by Thurston’s Vaun Halstead, Mountain View’s Ryan Calderon, Grant Union’s Russell Hodge and Barlow’s Jackson Kane.
The 195 class saw Blake Ohlson of Mountain View as the winner, Gavin Rice of Forest Grove as second, Jeffrey Falla of Forest Grove as third, Andrew Collins of Barlow as fourth and Gabe Steen of Centennial as fifth.
La Pine’s Daniel Underwood won the 220 class. Centennial’s Emanuel Gurzhuy came in second, HRV’s Logan Jensen came in third, HRV’s Abraham Tinajero came in fourth and Thurston’s Dylan Stephens came in fifth.
Thurston’s Brian Jenkins took first in the 285 followed by Drew Lusco from Grant Union, Rory Eck from Mountain View, Matthew Jefferis from Barlow and Art Carrillo from Centennial.
Hood River Valley heads to The Dalles for its next meet Friday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.