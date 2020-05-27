With social distancing rules in place, families were on hand for the lacrosse senior night May 21 at Hood River Valley High School.
The lacrosse program honored its Class of 2020, capping a season when, like all high school sports programs, the team was unable play any games due to COVID restrictions.
Pictured at left, graduating from the girls’ program, are Eleanor Barton, Emma Norris, Katie Koenig, and Terra Mikkelson, with coach Bekah Rottenburg at center.
HRVHS boys’ lacrosse seniors were also honored, above. Pictured are, from left, Caleb Trumbull, Raine Melby, Josh Nardone, Shea Hall, Maverick Geller, Cole Talmage, and Shane Sorenson, with coaches Eric Moody, left center, and Mike FitzSimons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.