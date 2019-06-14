Well, it may not have been a long season, but it was yet another fun one for the Hood River Valley Little League (HRVLL) teams. Hundreds of kids came together to practice and play the games of baseball and softball; they made friends, improved their skills and nurtured a love for athletics that, hopefully, has them back on the field for opening day in 2020.
To cap off the regular season, the HRVLL had championship games for the top minor and major teams. In the minors, Hood River Supply defeated Apple City Autobody 12-7 in a high-scoring faceoff while in the majors Apple City Autobody bested Northside Timber 10-3 in an ultimately lopsided, albeit hard-fought, contest.
Following the championship games, the HRVLL announced the rosters of the 10U and 12U All-Star Teams. The 10U team is coached by Erich Harjo, Chad Wimmers and Jason Dillingham and has 12 athletes, while the 12U team is coached by Kasey Postlewait, Dave Stuben and Tyson Jacobs and has 13 athletes.
The District 5 Little League 2019 All-Star Tournament will be held June 21-22, with opening ceremonies at Madras High School and the games at Juniper Hills Park in Madras.
