Join the Hood River Valley Nordic ski team to celebrate the beginning of a new season on Jan. 17 at Kickstand Coffee and Kitchen from 6-9 p.m.
All friends, family and community members are invited to join the team at Kickstand Coffee and Kitchen for a night filled with silent auction items and homemade pies for sale, plus a raffle for a Rossignol ski package donated by 2nd Wind Sports.
Also enter to win a pair of classic Nordic skis, boots and poles in the winner’s size.
Kickstand food and drinks will be available for sale.
Raffle tickets are $5 per ticket or five for $20 and are on sale at Kickstand now and at the event.
