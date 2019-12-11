Hood River Valley’s Alpine Ski team began its season with dryland training Nov. 18. Last year, the team won state, which Jesse Scroggins, head coach, said did not come easily.
“They all worked super hard during the season. I think the biggest contributor was they stuck together as a team, had a team outlook to compete that way, helped each other out and picked each other up when things didn’t go quite right,” Scroggins said. “They were good the season before and did not win. So, they came back this last season and that was their goal to get back in a position where they could be competitive and secure that win.”
The secret to their success was spreading the workload amongst the team, Scroggins said. With that team mentality they are also reminded to have fun when competing.
This year the team consists of newer younger student-athletes, Scroggins said. Around 10 graduated last year.
Due to the young team Scroggins believes this year will be a “building year” but won’t let that limit their performance.
“On the boys’ side, one of the stronger athletes that we have coming up is Aiden Gonzales. I think he’s starting to come into his own. We have Hugh Dalbey who’s also a sophomore and he’s actually hasn’t raced all that much but he’s super excited about it,” Scroggins said. “On the girls’ side, we have Eva Jones. She’s a senior this year and she’s definitely going to be the leader of the girls’ team because the team is so young. Marisa Rigert and Julia Olsen are both coming on strong as sophomores.”
Their first race will be Kelsey’s Race Jan. 4 at Mt. Hood Meadows. It will be a non-league race but will let Scroggins know where skiers are in their skill level.
Kelsey’s Race, which features a costume competition, also gives participants a chance to get acquainted with themselves.
“Our first race of the year the for league will be at Ski Bowl West and that’s a giant slalom,” Scroggins said. “That first race basically has every kid in almost the state comes up and does it. Even though everybody’s there there really isn’t really a competition side or awards or anything.”
With the young team and new coaching staff, such as Bob Olsen as the assistant race coach and Blaine Baker, Scroggins said he’ll give the kids every opportunity to learn, get better and enjoy the sport.
