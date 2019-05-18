The Hood River Valley Softball team defeated The Dalles 6-0 on Tuesday in its last official home game of the season. The game was prefaced with a short celebration of senior night for five Eagle players, several of whom would prove instrumental in this victory.

The Eagles got their offense started quick, with senior Haylee Baker singling in the bottom of the first to lead things off. Baker stole second on the first pitch to senior Lauren Decker, who was squaring up to bunt. Decker laid down a bunt on the next pitch and beat out the throw, putting runners on the corners.

Junior Makenzie Chambers smashed a ground ball up the middle to score Baker and Decker and personally reach third base. Chambers then scored on a single from junior Aunika Yasui, capping off Hood River’s three-run inning. The Eagles would load the bases after that but ending up stranding the runners.

Decker was on the mound for HRV and plenty effective, though The Dalles had no problem connecting against her. Decker recorded just three strikeouts in the game, and the Riverhawks hit the ball well — they just hit it right at the Eagles. Several innings saw The Dalles put runners on base early, only to be shutdown by a string of outs made by the Hood River defense.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Eagles got things going again when Yasui led the inning off with a double. Senior Lizzie Weekly followed with a bunt single to advance Yasui to third. Sophomore Molly Routson scored Yasui and advance Weekly to second on a sacrifice fly.

Freshman Bella Moore laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Weekly to third, and senior Grace Miller brought her home with a single to left field. Hood River ended the inning up 6-0 and the game went smoothly from there.

Baker, Yasui and Chambers led the Eagles in different offensive aspects. Baker had two hits and three stolen bases, Yasui had two hits and one RBI and Chambers had one hit and two RBIs. Despite only six hits and zero walks in the game, Hood River was able to score with smart baserunning and strategy. Decker earned the win and the Eagles improved to 19-6 on the year.

HRV played at Westview on Thursday and hosted Banks on Friday in an endowment (unofficial) game to round out their regular season. Playoff seedings will be assigned over the weekend and the first games begin on May 22, with the Eagles likely to host during the first week.