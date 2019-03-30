The HRVHS Softball team has split their last four games, the last three being at a spring break tournament in Los Angeles. The Eagles are now 4-2 on the season.

The first game came on March 21, when the Eagles traveled to Gresham for what would prove to be little more than an offensive expedition, as they won 13-0. Senior Lauren Decker threw a complete game, giving up one hit and zero walks while striking out 12 in an incredible pitching performance.

Senior Haylee Baker and junior Makenzie Chambers dominated at the plate for the Eagles, recording four hits and three RBIs each. Seniors Lizzie Weekly and Grace Miller and freshman Bella Moore knocked out two hits each, while junior Aunika Yasui and sophomore Morgan Baker finished off HRV’s offense with one hit a piece for a team total of 16 hits. Haylee Baker also stole three bases in the game, while Chambers, Decker, Miller, Moore and Yasui stole one each.

The first tournament game for the Eagles, played Tuesday, was a close match against Diamond Bar High School, which HRV lost 8-6. The game was called after six innings due to time restrictions.

Chambers and Decker came up big for the Eagles in the Diamond Bar game, amassing five hits between them; Chambers had four RBIs as well. The game was a back and forth contest, with HRV leading 3-2 after two innings, then Diamond Bar taking a 4-3 lead in the third and HRV reclaiming that lead in the fourth. Decker pitched for the Eagles and was given the loss, awarding nine hits in five innings.

Despite the loss, the Eagles bounced back on Wednesday with a 13-1 victory over the Canby Cougars. This game was also called short, with play stopping after the fourth inning. Baker led the way offensively for the Eagles, going three-for-four with two RBIs, while Decker, Chambers, Yasui and Moore each recorded two hits. Chambers and Yasui had three RBIs each. Junior Kaitlyn McNerney was awarded the win for Hood River, giving up six hits in four innings and only one run.

A tough loss capped off HRV’s California trip as they fell 3-2 to Santa Margarita on Wednesday following the Canby game. Yasui had two hits while Baker, Chambers, Miller and Moore all had one, rounding out the team’s total of six. Decker took the mound again for the Eagles and pitched well, giving up eight hits in six innings. This was a defensive game and it showed, and both teams went scoreless through most innings.

The Eagles are set to return home and resume their local play on April 3 at Newberg, followed by a home game April 4 against Dallas.