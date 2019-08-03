The Hood River Valley Swim Team Osprey sent eight swimmers to compete in the Oregon Swimming 11 and Over Championships this past weekend at Mt. Hood Community College.
The girls placed 16th out of approximately 65 teams, which coach Shelly Rawding described as “a great accomplishment.” The boys did not place particularly high, but did record best times throughout. All races are measured in meters. Race results for finishes in the top eight are listed below, with participant age following their name. Results provided by Rawding.
For the girls, Sarah Arpag (15) finished fourth in the 200 Intermediate Medley (IM), fourth in the 100 butterfly, second in the 200 fly and sixth in the 100 backstroke. Arpag’s finish in the 200 fly was a senior sectional qualifying time and a new 15-18 and Open HRVST team record; she beat her previous personal best by more than 17 seconds. Allie Burke (18) finished sixth in the 1500 freestyle, Delaney Hackett (11) finished fourth in the 100 fly and seventh in the 50 fly, Skyla Hollowell (13) finished eighth in the 200 fly while Willow Hollowell (12) took fifth in the 100 fly and sixth in the 50 fly. Michelle Graves (13) also raced for the girls team, competing in the 200 IM, 200 breaststroke and 100 fly.
The boys had just two competitors, Max Graves (11) who competed in the 100 breaststroke and Gavin Hackett (14) who raced in the 100 and 200 breaststroke and the 100 backstroke. Their collective times were all personal bests, with both boys improving by more than three seconds in each respective race.
Outside of Arpag’s sectional qualifying time in the 200 fly, she also secured sectional qualifying times in the 200 IM and 100 fly. Teammate Willow Hollowell’s performances in the 100 and 50 fly, as well as the 400 freestyle, were all regional qualifying times. Arpag will be able to compete in the sectional meet in March of 2020, while Hollowell’s times allow her to apply for the January Oregon Swimming All-Star meet for 11-14-year-olds.
