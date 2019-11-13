WEB girls cross country takes second at state.jpg

Lucy Hennessy, Celia Acosta, Lottie Bonham, Josephine Dickinson, Frances Dickinson, Mieka McKnight, and Chloe Bullock.

 Photo by Robin Dickinson

The Hood River Valley Eagles girls cross country team placed second at the OSAA 5A State Meet in Eugene Saturday. On the podium with the team trophy are Lucy Hennessy, left, Celia Acosta, Lottie Bonham, Josephine Dickinson, Frances Dickinson, Mieka McKnight, and Chloe Bullock.

