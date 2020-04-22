Hood River Valley High School has announced the February Athletes of the Month. Athletic Director Trent Kroll passed along these notes about the athletes, courtesy of coaches and teachers:
Sarah Arpag
Swimmer Sarah Arpag, sophomore, led the girls swim team to state by qualifying in four events — the 200 medley relay, 400 free relay and the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke individual events. She improved in all her events, and finished second in the 100 fly and third in the 100 back at State, along with anchoring the fourth place 400 free relay at state. She also helped teach Friday night swim lessons in January. “Sarah was our high point winner this season and led the team by her example.”
Lauraine Smith
Wrestler Lauraine Smith, a freshman, is a three-sport athlete in football, wrestling, and track and field. Lauraine participated in every practice, match and team event, and earned All-State honors, placing fourth in state in her weight class for the OSAA State Championships as a freshman.
Emanuel Romero
Basketball player Emanuel Romero, a sophomore, was varsity starting point guard as a sophomore. He was third in scoring and first in steals in the month of February.
David Hecksel
Swimmer David Hecksel, a senior, will attend Colorado Mesa University this fall. In 2019-20, David led the team as high point winner, and at State kept dropping time. David anchored the 200 free relay for first in State in that event, he was second in State in the 100 backstroke, and was third at State in the 50 free. David showed leadership at State, and he helped out with the lesson program on Fridays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.