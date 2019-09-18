The HRVHS Girls Soccer team is under new leadership this year and boasts a strong, experienced group of players. Their roster lists 18 players, 14 of which are upperclassmen. Their head coach, Amanda Orand, while new to the varsity level, is not new to the head coaching position or the Eagles’ program. She served as the JV Girls Soccer Coach for the past five years and has played soccer continuously since she was a child, whether it was recreational, high school or pickup like she does today.
“Working in the program has provided me with a great opportunity to get to know the high school community, the athletes, and to learn from the coaching staff of Kevin Haspela, Héctor Ortiz and David Case,” said Orand. “For me, the game feels familiar and comfortable while simultaneously presenting new challenges every time I step on the field. I’m thrilled to continue sharing my love of the sport as head coach.”
Orand has her work cut out for her. While there are eight returning players this year, there are also 10 new players who have to learn the pace, intensity and demand of varsity play. The Eagles also had just three weeks from their tryouts to formalize and begin to come together as a unit. While their early season may yield struggles, such as their opening loss to West Albany this last weekend, there are plenty of reasons to be hopeful for the season.
“These athletes are committed to each other and committed to developing individually and as a group,” said Orand. “They come to me with a work ethic that will take them far this season. I don’t view this as a building year, I view it as a breakout year. Girls on our developing teams have been working and waiting for their opportunity and it’s clear that they’re ready.”
It’s a tough road ahead for Hood River Valley; four of their first five games are on the road and against strong opponents Hillsboro, Franklin, La Salle Prep and Ridgeview. They’ll be challenged with the speed of playing on turf rather than traditional grass. There exists an abundance of potential in this team — it’s simply a matter of fulfilling it collectively.
“We lost a lot of leadership from our last class of seniors but this year’s team’s strengths lie in their technique, work ethic and desire to compete,” said Orand. “It’s been fun to step back and see who steps up to lead; I love that it comes from all over the field, not just our captains.”
As Orand said, there isn’t a particular player who stands out for the Eagles. That’s not to say they don’t have exceptional athletes, but rather that each excels within the context of their position.
Orand lists off players across the pitch, citing the craftiness of some, the strength of others and on, a bevy of characteristics that define the various girls in their roles and how they contribute to the team’s overall ability.
“One player’s strength supports another’s challenge,” said Orand. “I’ve loved watching them share their knowledge of the game and lean on one another when a difficult situation presents itself. Everyone is vital to our team’s success.”
