The Hood River Valley High School Hall of Fame Committee has made its selections for the Class of 2019 that will be inducted during September’s HRVHS Hall of Fame football game and weekend celebration that runs Sept. 13-14.
The HRVHS Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony was started 12 years ago as a way to honor student-athletes from all different sports for a variety of accomplishments, both individual and team. Typical inductees to the Hall of Fame will be a member of a state championship team or the entire team itself, a winner of an individual state championship, a first team or second team All-State athlete, a prominent coach or a community member who has made a significant contribution to local sports.
Of the five inductees, one is recognized for his time as a coach at HRVHS, while others are getting recognized for their achievements as athletes.
Two teams are being recognized for their accomplishments as well. The teams from the 1994 Wrestling Team that placed second in state and the 1987 Girls Basketball team that placed third in state.
Mike Christopher — 1980, Baseball, First team All-State, member of the 1980 State Championship Baseball Team, threw the only perfect game in Oregon High School Playoff History.
Brianne (Rowley) Batterson — 2007, Softball, two-time All-State infielder, played collegiate softball at Clackamas Community College and William Penn University.
Chuck Hiatt (Deceased) — Coach and Educator, Tennis coach, Volleyball and Boys/Girls Basketball assistant coach from 1978-2006, HRMS Football coach 1973-78, taught in HRCSD from 1973-2003.
Doug DeHart — 1990, Wrestling, runner-up in OSAA State Wrestling, three-time district champion, USA Wrestling All-American (first wrestling All-American for HRVHS).
Nick Holloway — 1992, Football, Basketball and Baseball, second team All-State football, honorable mention All-State baseball, All-League, All-Conference tight end at Lewis & Clark College.
Hood River Valley Wrestling Team — 1994, second in state, Head Coach Keith Bassham, Assistant Coaches Dr. John Corrado, Don Thompson, Matt Kennedy and Stan Prouty, Jim Donnelly, Jon Winans, Aaron Wetherell, Mitch McCafferty, Ben Halseth, Steve Depriest, Yuri Vogt and Amos Martin.
Hood River Valley Girls Basketball Team — 1986-87, State Consolation Champions (18-5 record), Head Coach Tom Greenough, Assistant Coaches Kris Kleinsmith, Bob Kadell and Ron Gilbertson, Michelle Gray (Jacobs), Sue Chen (Davies), Angie Rhodes (DeHart), Lara Zacherl, Linda Biehn (Dowden), Lori Keller, Jessie Broderick (Stanaway), Teresa Neufeldt (Ellifritz), Tara Johnson (Henderson), Michelle Mahurin, Angie Perkins, Paris Bradley (Beardsley), Tracy Sanguras (Norton), Tawnee Greenough and Caree Curtis (DeBorde).
The Hall of Fame celebration weekend will kick off (literally) with the HRV/Pendleton football game that starts Friday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. and will feature the hat ceremony at halftime. The fun continues Sept. 14 with the Hall of Fame awards banquet at 5:30 p.m. at Divots at the Indian Creek Golf Course.
