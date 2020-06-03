Four seniors are honored as April student-athletes of the month at Hood River Valley High School.
“We are so glad to have these students and teams in our school district and our education-based, co-curricular, transformative athletic programs,” athletic director Trent Kroll said. “Go Blue! Be Gold!”
Kroll sent these comments from teachers and coaches:
Lottie Bronham
Lottie Bromham, track and field: “Lottie is a fierce competitor, loving teammate, and persistent problem solver to any form of adversity in front of her.” She will be attending and competing in track and cross country for the Vikings of Portland State next year. She is a four-year letter winner in XC and track. Her accomplishments ”demonstrate the positive impact she has had at HRV: State Track: 3K, fourth, 2019; 3K, seventh, 2017; State cross country 11th, 2019; 12th, 2017; 11th, 2016; five team state trophies (cross country 2016, fourth; 2017, second, 2018, first; 2019, second; track 2020, fourth).
Makenzie Chambers
Makenzie Chambers, softball: 5A State Player of the Year 2019. Mackenzie “is a team leader who pushes others to do their best.” Mackenzie organizes team meetings and fundraisers for the program, and earned a 3.4 GPA. Mackenzie broke the school records for home runs, hits, RBIs, and batting average for a season in 2019. She has committed to study and play softball at Eastern Oregon University in 2021.
Ben Fick
Ben Fick, tennis: “Ben is a positive leader and bus trip DJ, and unwritten team captain,” and “a good citizen and excellent student.”
He is a four-year tennis letterman and three years for varsity soccer, In tennis he placed in top 8 at State last season “and worked his tail off to become better for a run at something more this spring.”
Greyson Losee
Greyson Losee, a four-year varsity baseball starter, was voted pitching staff captain by Eagle pitchers. He “showed major resilience coming off a shoulder injury in 2019 to changing his body and lifestyle to build a healthier, stronger body for baseball in 2020.” His coaches called him “a fantastic hitter and was primed for a huge season.”
