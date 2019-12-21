For November, Hood River Valley High School has selected football player Miles Wyatt, soccer player Vanesa Preciado, cross-country runner Chloe Bullock and football player Tanner Fletcher as the student-athletes of the month.
“We are so glad to have these students in our school district and our education-based, co-curricular, transformative athletic programs,” athletic director Trent Kroll said in a press release.
Bullock earned her athlete of the month award with her impressive performance last season on the cross-country team. The junior made it into the Intermountain Conference’s first team, helped the Eagles place second in state and was director of the elementary cross-country K-5 runners in Hood River.
As part of Bullock’s Extended Application project, she introduced and taught 80 students about the sport of cross country. In the spring she’ll coach the elementary track team.
“It’s giving back to the sport,” Bullock said. “I’ve been in this sport since sixth grade and I think being able to give back to these programs is a big deal for me because they’ve given me so much.”
Besides cross-country Bullock is also in the swimming and track teams. She said she likes swimming and track because it’s not as intense and more relaxed than her main sport of cross-country.
Academically she sports a 4.0 GPA and is co-founder of the PERIOD chapter at HRV. The club aims to end period poverty and stigma by providing menstrual products to FISH Food Bank, the Warming Shelter and Helping Hands Against Violence.
“There’s this stigma about periods when it’s something that half the population has,” Bullock said. “It shouldn’t be this big of a deal and I’m interested in working to help solve that.”
The next hurtle Chloe said she’s going to take is completing a triathlon and will soon get in contact with universities and inquire about their cross-country and track programs.
Fletcher, also a junior, was team captain of the football team, started on both offense and defense, and lead rushing and top 10 tackles in 5A schools.
Since third grade, Fletcher has been playing football, became HRV football captain in his sophomore year and will return as captain next season.
“It’s really cool to be out there and get to talk to the guys at the beginning of the game, do the coin toss and it’s another thing to be humbled by,” Fletcher said. “I’m honored for sure.”
Outside of football Fletcher is involved with FAA and is enrolled in the student firefighting class.
“I like the agricultural side, the fire department and having football,” Fletcher said. “I’m fourth generation in the fire department in Odell. But my main reason why I wanted to join the fire department is I want to give back to my community.”
Fletcher has also taken a three-month long emergency medical response course.
“It’s cool being able to give back to the community in different ways, “ Fletcher said.
Amanda Orand, soccer head coach, nominated Preciado because of her performance and commitment to the team. Last season the junior scored a hat-trick on Oct. 24 against Redmond, lead the team with 14 goals and, after suffering an injury against Pendleton on Oct. 8, returned and supported her teammates on the sideline against The Dalles/Dufur two days later.
Preciado began playing soccer at the age of three, joined BSC soccer club in Portland during seventh grade and made the JV2 team her freshman year. During her time in the JV2 team Preciado would often be called up to the varsity team to help out.
After high school Preciado plans on pursuing a professional soccer career.
“I’ve always wanted to take soccer further,” Preciado said. “That’s always been a dream goal to accomplish. Hopefully I’ll be able to.”
Next season, Preciado is expected to play soccer for her final year at HRV and said she’d like to thank her teammate Karla Barajas.
“She’s always been supportive,” Preciado said. “She’s been a great player playing besides me upfront. We’ve always made great assists for each other and have been best friends on the team.”
Caleb Sperry, football head coach, nominated Wyatt because of his accountability, work ethic and using the fundamentals of the sport in every match. The senior shows a lot of perseverance, Sperry said.
“Keeps getting up and battling,” Sperry said. “He’s one of those guys that shows up every day. You don’t have to worry about him not coming to practice. He’s going to be there, make people around him better and was an integral part of our defense.”
With his perseverance and ethic Wyatt earned his way into the first team all-league as a linebacker. Wyatt graduates this spring and will be missed by the team, Sperry said.
“Sometimes you get comfortable as a coach knowing you got someone that knows where to be and what to do,” Sperry said. “I give credit to Miles and how we feel about him as an athlete.”
