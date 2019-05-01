What began Thursday night as a commanding lead for the Eagles’ Girls Lacrosse team turned into a struggle when they faced Oregon Episcopal School (OES) at home. Despite their initial dominance, Hood River ended up losing 11-7.
The root of the Eagles’ problems in this match comes from two main statistics — draw controls and shooting percentage. Hood River made seven goals on 22 shots, or roughly 32 percent; an analysis of their past three losses show that they usually manage over 40 percent even when losing. In draw controls, which over the last five games (four wins, one loss) won an average of 10, they managed to win just five.
Now, there is some perspective to maintain when reviewing these stats, such as draw controls being limited in a game based on specific factors, such as number of goals scored by both teams.
However, there were at least 20 draws in the loss against OES, and Hood River won five. Often, but not always, the team with more draws won has longer possession time and more opportunities to score.
Among the other statistics, the Eagles looked as solid as ever. They controlled 21 groundballs and forced 13 turnovers, a great defensive effort it would appear. Senior Katie Lohr saved 11 shots on 22 total from OES, a respectable percentage. It seems, like in other sports, a few weak spots crippled Hood River.
Scoring for the Eagles were seniors Abby Bartles with one, Josie Petersen with one, Alex Willis with three, junior Kathryn Koenig with one and freshman Emma Kroll with one.
Hood River hosted Cleveland on Monday and travel to Lincoln on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.