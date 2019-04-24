Spring sports have been in swing for nearly two months, with athletes of all types showcasing their skills. The HRVHS’s Athletes of the Month for March have been selected, each an athletic ability and academic prowess that goes beyond expectations. Each athlete’s accolades were listed and their respective coaches provided comments in support.

Henry Buckles, Track and Field

Henry Buckles is a sophomore and one of the top discus and shot put throwers in the state of Oregon. His shot put mark of 55 feet, 8 inches and discus mark of 172 feet, 9 inches ranks him at second and third, respectively, across all school divisions. In 5A specifically, his marks are first and second. Buckles has won almost every meet he’s competed in, has set PR’s numerous times, and is described as a great team leader and an excellent example of work ethic for his teammates.

Lauren Decker, Softball

Lauren Decker is a senior and the pitching ace for the Eagles’ softball team. She currently sports a .437 batting average and 1.30 Earned Run Average (ERA) as a pitcher. She recently threw a no-hitter against Lakeridge High School, and is described by coach Eric Keller as “the most selfless athlete I have ever coached.” Outside of softball, Decker maintains a 4.0 GPA, a testament to her hard working, dedicated character.

Montserrat Garrido, Tennis

Montsie Garrido is a senior and the No. 1 singles player for the Girls Tennis team, a position she’s held for four straight years. She is the team leader in match wins this season, and is described by coach Peg Bogard as the “most coachable player on the team; whenever she has been given suggestions to change her game, she had made every effort to adjust to those instructions, which has directly contributed to her success.”

Garrido leads the young tennis team by example and is always willing to help instruct new and younger players.

Tennis is just one of Garrido’s many endeavors: She’s the executive producer of “What’s up,” a school news broadcast, she volunteers at the local food bank and has worked for several years as the youth and Hispanic outreach for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Caden Leiblein, Baseball

Caden Leiblein is a senior and captain of the baseball team. He showed great resilience by recovering from shoulder surgery prior to this season.

Leiblein is currently leading the team across most offensive categories, has near-perfect school attendance and has signed a National Letter of Intent (NLI) to play at College of Idaho next year.