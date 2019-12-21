A7 ski team Meissener.jpg

Hood river Valley Nordic Ski Team members gather for a group photo Dec. 14 at Meissner Snow Park in Bend, site of the team’s first competition of the season. Pictured are: Sean Arpeg, Ethan Fowler, Celia Acosta, Erika Wellenstein, Poppy Miller, Tally Godkin, Katen Rench, Bryn Heinemann, Karin Mitchell, Miyuke Gerald, Josh Humann, Ben Mardsen, Joe Dolan, Gavin Ullrich, Sophie Kaden, Thea Brevard, Sophie Corkran, Lyric Emmons, Phoebe Wood, Vivian Olsen, Mira Olsen, Kate Pauly, Kyla Zorza, Laura Clute, Josephine Stenn, Lucy Hennessey, Calla King, Quinn Carloss and Holly Wood.

 Submitted photo

The Hood River Valley High School Nordic team began its ski season with a 5K classic race at Meissner Snow Park in Bend on Saturday, Dec. 14. The team is skiing into its ninth season with a record number of athletes participating.

Thirty of the 40 students on the team raced at this first competition. The snow conditions were nearly perfect for an early season event with temperatures in the high 20s, clear skies and seven inches of new snow.

Coach Holly Wood had high praise for the team’s first race, noting that for many of the skiers this was not only their first Nordic ski race, but also their first-time skiing in the light of day since the team practices at night.

Practices on Mondays and Wednesdays begin in the twilight and end in full darkness with headlamps or by moonlight. The team is led by senior captains Celia Acosta, Lyric Emmons, Ethan Fowler and Sean Arpeg.

Saturday’s Oregon Interscholastic Ski Racing Association race included 178 skiers from all over the state. The field included 102 girls and 76 boys.

Saturday’s race was won by perennial powerhouse Summit High School of Bend.

The top finishers for the HRV girls were  Acosta, Sophie Kaden and Emmons. The boys were led by Arpeg, Jade Emmons, and Fowler.

The team has four more league races this season, culminating with state races in late February. Racers also compete in the Mt. Hood Meadows race series, which kicks off this weekend with a skate race open to the public.

Registration is from 9-10:30 a.m. and the race begins at 11 a.m. Each of the teams in the league sponsor one of the five league races.

Sponsors needed

HRV Nordic hosts an OISRA race at Mt. Hood Meadows Nordic Center on Saturday, Feb. 8.  These events are costly to put on with the host teams providing food, hot drinks, paying race entry fees and providing sanitation services for up to 300 people including spectators.

The team is actively looking for sponsors for this host race. Contact coach Joe Dolan at joeandjul@gorge.net if interested in helping sponsor this club team.

