The Hood River Valley High School Nordic team began its ski season with a 5K classic race at Meissner Snow Park in Bend on Saturday, Dec. 14. The team is skiing into its ninth season with a record number of athletes participating.
Thirty of the 40 students on the team raced at this first competition. The snow conditions were nearly perfect for an early season event with temperatures in the high 20s, clear skies and seven inches of new snow.
Coach Holly Wood had high praise for the team’s first race, noting that for many of the skiers this was not only their first Nordic ski race, but also their first-time skiing in the light of day since the team practices at night.
Practices on Mondays and Wednesdays begin in the twilight and end in full darkness with headlamps or by moonlight. The team is led by senior captains Celia Acosta, Lyric Emmons, Ethan Fowler and Sean Arpeg.
Saturday’s Oregon Interscholastic Ski Racing Association race included 178 skiers from all over the state. The field included 102 girls and 76 boys.
Saturday’s race was won by perennial powerhouse Summit High School of Bend.
The top finishers for the HRV girls were Acosta, Sophie Kaden and Emmons. The boys were led by Arpeg, Jade Emmons, and Fowler.
The team has four more league races this season, culminating with state races in late February. Racers also compete in the Mt. Hood Meadows race series, which kicks off this weekend with a skate race open to the public.
Registration is from 9-10:30 a.m. and the race begins at 11 a.m. Each of the teams in the league sponsor one of the five league races.
Sponsors needed
HRV Nordic hosts an OISRA race at Mt. Hood Meadows Nordic Center on Saturday, Feb. 8. These events are costly to put on with the host teams providing food, hot drinks, paying race entry fees and providing sanitation services for up to 300 people including spectators.
The team is actively looking for sponsors for this host race. Contact coach Joe Dolan at joeandjul@gorge.net if interested in helping sponsor this club team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.