While the Eagles sent sophomore Henry Buckles to the Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays, the rest of the ensemble headed to the Dean Nice Invitational for a strong showing to keep their momentum going as the district championships loom.
Senior Robby Running led the effort for the boys team with a second place finish in the 200 meters and a first place finish in the 400m with times of 22.68 and 50.33, respectively. Senior Marshall Bailey joined Running in the latter race with a fifth place finish of his own in a personal best time of 52.98. A few other HRV athletes finished around the top 15 but none managed to climb the podium.
The girls were a bit more successful all around. Sophomore Luka Paider had a personal best of 13.21 in the 100m, a time which earned her fourth place.
Senior Evelyn Nunez ran a season best of 2:28.25 in the 800m to take fifth, while junior Josephine Dickinson ran her own season best of 4:58.69 in the 1500m to take second. Her twin, Frances Dickinson, also snagged a second place of her own in the 3000m with a time of 10:16.84. Junior Sidney Becker had a PR in the 100m hurdles with 16.70, and the Eagles ran a strong Distance Medley Relay (DMR) to take fifth place in a time of 14:15.88.
Sophomore Abigail McCormack finished fifth in the triple jump with a season best of 32 feet 4.5 inches and sophomore Poppy Miller capped things off with a first place and personal best of 11 feet in the pole vault.
The Eagles head to Oregon City on Wednesday for a meet and begin preparing for the 5A IMC District Championships on May 17-18 hosted in Prineville.
