The Eagles junior varsity football team wrapped up the fall season with a 47-18 victory at Hillsboro. The Eagles returned an early kickoff for a score and it just got better from there. The defense had several interceptions, including turning two into “pick six” touchdowns. Sacks and recovered fumbles, along with strong tackles proved too much for Hillsboro.
HRV’s offensive strategy was an evenly balanced air attack and steady charge down the field on the ground. Kicker Ronaldo Gordian logged an estimated 90 percent record on extra points and field goals made this season.
Head coach John Hiatt said, “It was an exciting year and I think starting the season with a tie and a loss motivated us to move forward and work harder each week in our season. Besides getting better with their skills, the players learned to play for one another and battle through adversity.”
Despite that slow start to the season, the Eagles indeed turned up the heat with seven convincing wins in a row over Portland teams. The team ended those games with an average 26-point victory margin.
“I was really proud of our kids for sticking together as a family” said Hiatt. “There’s quite a bit of talent on this team and it’ll be exciting to see what they can do in the future.” 7-1-1, at a glance
Week 1 — HRV tied The Dalles 0-0
Week 2 — HRV lost to Pendleton 35-3
Week 3 — Def. Parkrose 21-0
Week 4 — Def. Dallas 42-14
Week 5 — Def. LaSalle 28-0
Week 6 — Def. Putnam 27-7
Week 7 — Def. Forest Grove 42-14
Week 8 — Def. Milwaukie 39-6
Week 9 — Def. Hillsboro 47-18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.