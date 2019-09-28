The Hood River Valley High School Junior Varsity football team defeated Parkrose 21-0 on Sept. 23 in Portland. The Eagles prevailed despite Parkdale’s deep bench, many upperclassmen and size.
In earlier games this season, the team tied The Dalles 0-0 tie and lost to Pendelton 35-3.
A few injuries and illnesses have affected the squad each week, but they are a team that’s coming together and it showed in game three. Coaches Jon Hiatt and Troy Tactay were proud of the team’s performance and the progress they’ve made.
Hiatt said, “One of the big differences was our improvement on the line that helped us move the ball offensively.”
With several completed passes, strong runs and third down conversions, the team set the tone for the game with a 95 yard total drive ending with a touchdown pass from quarterback Michael Frost to wide receiver Joey Frazier. Ronaldo Gordian booted in the extra point and the Eagles held the lead for the rest of the game.
Outstanding offensive play by Frost, Frazier, Ethan Zack, Eli Kellogg, Kyle Smiley and others helped the Eagles score two more times before the game ended. HRV defense caused turnovers, including a midfield interception by Max Meckoll. Blitzing and sacks were by Rolo Flores, Shaw Burns, Abraham Alejandro and Ronaldo Gordian. It was a true team effort and the coaches and players are looking forward to hosting Dallas at 5 p.m. on Sept. 30 at Henderson Stadium in Hood River.
Future games are listed on the Eagles athletics’ website under Fall Sports, Junior Varsity Football, in the “Schedule” tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.