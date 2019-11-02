Double A Orchards’ leading lady and all-star bowling whiz Nancy Asai racked up her second 700 of this young season with a nifty 723 set that she stroked in the Mixed. That raised Nancy’s average to a pretty spiffy 206 sticks per game! Folks, that’s some mighty fine bowling. If you have to bowl Nancy, better get ready for a beating.
Kegler's Corner: Byers Fires 705
Tenpin bowling at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes got very friendly last week. It’s only October, so we’re not in tip-top mid-season form yet, but there were some mighty fine scores last week. We had four 700s. The Dalles former national bowling rep Steve Byers became the latest tall totaler to crack the magical 700 three game series mark. Steve fired a nifty scratch 705 in the Monday night Industrial league, which also pushed his average over 200.
Proprietor Pat Olson exploded out of his mini-slump with two 700s. He notched a ridiculously good, huge 794 three gamer in the Tuesday Nite Mixed and then he put a cool 712 on top of that in the Wednesday Fraternal. As the main man at the lanes, we expect big numbers like these from Pat. He is one of the best and has so many award scores on his resume we’ve lost count.
Double A Orchards’ leading lady and all-star bowling whiz Nancy Asai racked up her second 700 of this young season with a nifty 723 set that she stroked in the Mixed. That raised Nancy’s average to a pretty spiffy 206 sticks per game! Folks, that’s some mighty fine bowling. If you have to bowl Nancy, better get ready for a beating.
League reports
Monday night Industrial: Steve Byers, 258, 236 games and 705 series; Jeff Miller, 267 game and 691 series; Kevin Harris, 259 game; Nancy Asai, 226 game; Sue Spellman, 205 game
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Patrick Olson, 279, 258, 257 games and 794 series; Nancy Asai, 278, 255 games and 723 series; Joey Sheirbon, 257 game; Shaiyan Brittle, 208 game
Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies: Lynn Spellman, 258 game and 631 series; Lee Rogers, 231, 204 games and 627 series; Mike Parke, 233 game; Bernie Keys, 224 game; Ken Kramer, 215, 203 games; Ed Busick, 213 game; Ron Baumsteiger, 208 game; Tony Teschner, 201, 200 games
Wednesday night Fraternal: Patrick Olson, 257, 242 games and 712 series; Chad Mason, 266 game and 667 series; Aaron Troxel, 267 game; Jeff Miller, 236 game; Ciena Brittle, 204 game
Thursday afternoon senior Lads & Lassies: Bernie Keys, 214, 200 games and 602 series; Len Allen, 242, 204 games; Jesse Flores, 213 game; George Buck, 207 game; Lynn Spellman, 202 game; Ed Busick, 202 game
Thursday afternoon County league: Gordon Pillon, 241, 236 games and 641 series; Cy Cannon, 257 game and 614 series; Joyce Pillon, 229 game; Rod Pratt, 205, 205 games
