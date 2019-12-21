We hear Andy Williams singing that favorite tune over and over on TV right now. That’s right, he says this is “The most wonderful time of the year.”
Most of you are probably saying, who is Andy Williams? Okay, we are showing our age: Andy was a popular singer and TV star back into the 1950s through the ‘70s. The point is, beside the holidays, this is a good time for league bowlers too, because we are in mid-season form. That’s when we are at our best and enjoy beating up on those poor, helpless three-pound, six-ounce pins!
We saw clear evidence of that in last week’s action up on The Heights at Orchard Lanes.
Two of our top stars, Jeff Miller and Bill Whetstine, are having quite a battle for high average in the city. Miller time reigned by a sliver last week as Jeff mangled the sticks to the tune of a nifty 736 three game series in the Fraternal and Bill notched a cool 732 set in the same session.
Bill’s game is speed and power, he attacks the pins more directly with a hard charging hockey stick-shaped hook. Jeff has resurrected an old purple ball that he claims just quits in tournaments but its wreaking havoc on the new sticks at Orchard Lanes. He hooks that old ball at least two feet! It tracks from deep left, what we call inside, way out to about the seven board about 40 feet down the lane and then it charges back into the 1-3 pocket, producing strike after strike.
Most of us couldn’t control such a big hook but Mr. Miller’s talents are legendary, he does it with ease. Jeff is not happy with his 213 average in the Fraternal but he’s raising it just about every week with big scores.
Right now, Bill is our No. 1 guy in the Fraternal with a solid 218 average. However, Jeff is carrying a 220 average in the Industrial. It sure is fun to watch these two going at it.
The thumbless slants of Aaron Troxel were also in the zone last week as he blasted a fine 688 series in the Industrial. BTW, Aaron has a thumb, he just doesn’t use it bowling. His game is unique, he puts his middle two fingers in his ball but not his thumb. Then he cradles the ball in the palm of his hand and swings it carefully as he walks to the foul line where he delivers it toward his target on the lane. This is a tricky way to bowl, most of us couldn’t do it but Aaron has been doing it successfully for years and there are huge benefits to this style. The main reason is, when done properly, it helps to put mega revolutions on the ball. More revs equals more pin punishing power and more strikes, if you can control it. And Aaron sure had control last week.
Roger Montavon also found his old familiar groove last week. Year after year, in the past, his deep inside finesse style has resulted in big numbers, including a number of perfect 300 games, 800 series and a 200 average, always. Well, Sarge is back on track after posting a mighty good 682 set in the Fraternal.
Finally, we continue to be impressed by the efforts of Bernie Keys and Lee Rogers in senior action. Bernie did it again for the umpteenth time already this season as she led everybody, including all the men in scoring with a spiffy 641 series that she blasted in the Colts and Fillies.
That was also the setting for Lee as he knocked on the door of perfection, rolling a beautiful 278 game and 638 series. Mr. Rogers just keeps on rolling along, carrying that beautiful 202 average.
Folks, that’s some mighty good bowling, age is just another number in this great game that we can do for life! Get off that sofa and come on up to the lanes; you’ll be happy you did.
League Reports
Monday night Industrial:
Aaron Troxel, 247 game and 688 series
Rod Pratt, 248 game and 673 series
Mark Chabotte, 235 game
Joey Springs, 235 game
Nancy Asai, 212 game
Tuesday Nite Mixed:
Janet Kawachi, 203 game
Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies:
Bernie Keys, 231, 215 games and 641 series
Lee Rogers, 278 game and 638 series
Lynn Spellman, 247, 210 games and 628 series
Mike Parke, 225, 211 games and 626 series
Ken Kramer, 241, 209 games and 621 series
Mick Sherrell, 202, 200 games
Wednesday night Fraternal:
Jeff Miller, 267, 235 games and 736 series
Bill Whetstine, 279, 247 games and 732 series
Roger Montavon, 237 game and 682 series
Chad Mason, 247 game and 663 series
Jeremy Bloom, 235 game and 659 series
Josh Worth, 236 game and 652 series
Brandon Kawachi, 237 game
Woody Eskildsen, 236 game
Jenna Hert, 217 game
Ciena Brittle, 207 game
Thursday afternoon senior Lads & Lassies:
Jesse Flores, 216 game
George Buck, 203 game
Neil Johnson, 200 game
Thursday afternoon County league:
Ryan Pratt, 209 game
Rod Pratt, 207 game
Gordon Pillon, 201 game
