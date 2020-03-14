The famous Tuesday Nite Mixed league wrapped up its short 2019-20 season a couple of weeks ago when the plucky Who Gives a Split team won the championship. Congratulations again to Kristyn Fix, Dave Aiken, Patty Morrissey and Da Kine’s main man, their gregarious sales manager, Bill Morrissey! We want to express a hearty thanks to everybody who bowled in this fun league. It’s one of the best at Orchard Lanes. We miss you already and look forward to your return for another rambunctious season next September. Better confirm a spot for next season as this league fills up fast.
In the meantime, don’t be a stranger, drop on by during the summer to cool off and roll a few games to keep your game sharp. You’ll be happy you did!
As we do at the close of every league, here are the seasons individual high scores in the Tuesday Nite Mixed: it boils down to the Brandon Kawachi and Nancy Asai show. High Average, men, Brandon Kawachi 214; women, Nancy Asai, 191; High Scratch Series, men, Brandon Kawachi, 773; women, Nancy Asai, 723; High Scratch Game, women, Nancy Asai, 287; men Brandon Kawachi, 280. The most improved bowler goes to Robert Reed who improved his average 11 pins over the season.
In the individual scoring department, last week wasn’t a barn burner, like it’s been lately. Maybe the spring-like warmer temperatures disturbed the oil pattern on the lanes? According to our sophisticated experts, that may be the cause. Regardless, the cream still rose to the top as it usually does no matter how tough the shot is. For the umpteenth time, Jeff Miller’s all-pro power game led the pack with a scratch 719 series that he notched in the Industrial.
This one gives the tall right hander a baker’s dozen for the season. He is currently carrying the high average in the city at 223 pins per game!
Brandon Kawachi played second fiddle with close but no bananas 699 and 698 sets in Industrial and Fraternal. It’s mesmerizing to watch Brandon bowl, it almost seems like he strikes on every shot, the pins simply don’t have a chance against that high revving buzz-saw ball he fires Jeff and Brandon work hard blasting the pins into smithereens but on the other hand, silky smooth stylist Jeremy Bloom snuck in a nice 679 three-gamer in the Fraternal without breaking a sweat. Jeremy is an elite, high-average finesse player with an effortless game. When you watch him roll strike after strike so easily, you’ll ask yourself, how does he do that!
The city bowling tournament is up next at Orchard Lanes. It’s not too late to sign up as it will be conducted March 14-22. Why not give it a shot? You could become famous, maybe we’ll hoist a banner in your name when you win! For now, let’s focus on putting your ball in the pocket to rack up those strikes and if the pins don’t cooperate, concentrate on making those spares. That’s the formula for success in this great game. Let the good times roll everybody!
LEAGUE REPORTS:
Monday night Industrial:
Jeff Miller — 247, 246 games and 719 series
Brandon Kawachi — 243 game and 699 series
Nancy Asai — 200 game
Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies:
Lynn Spellman — 241, 227 games and 631 series
Lee Rogers — 245 game
Bernie Keys — 235 game
Mike Parke — 225, 209 games
Dave Baumsteiger — 225 game
Ron Baumsteiger — 215 game
Wednesday night Fraternal:
Brandon Kawachi — 277 game and 698 series
Jeremy Bloom — 236 game and 679 series
Chad Mason — 236 game
Thursday afternoon County league:
Gordon Pillon — 235 game
Rod Pratt — 215 game
Cy Cannon — 209 game
Paul Dethman — 202 game
