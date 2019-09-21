Scores were fair-to-middling from the tenpin league bowling wars at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes last week. Pro Jeff Miller led everybody with the first 700 set of the season, a solid, strike filled scratch 724 that he rolled in the hot-shot Wednesday night Fraternal league. He also tossed a warm-up 683 set in the Monday night Industrial league.
We’ve come to expect numbers like that from The Dalles’ Mr. Miller because he’s the best around these parts. So, it seems fair to note that Miller time is back, strong as ever. Jeff could average 200 in the parking lot!
Things are kind of interesting for the rest of us. Have you ever heard the phrase, “Horses for courses?” A few of our Sunday best are perfect examples. Their games fit Orchard Lanes perfectly. Ex-New Yorker Stan Pratnicki is simply “En feugo”! This past week he busted the pins to the tune of a scratch 698 series in the Fraternal which added to the 695 that he notched in the first week’s action, means he is now averaging 232 sticks per game! Folks, an area code like that in bowling is heady stuff. How does he do it?
Well, Mr. Pratnicki turns into the hulk when he bowls because he projects his ball faster than seems humanly possible. Thus, the hook on his ball is just right, not too much so he can easily play the lanes down and in around the 10 board (second arrow) which just happens to be the perfect entry angle into the 1-3 pocket at Orchard Lanes. And, so, he is an awesome strike machine. Ten pins down, over and over, stringing strikes like nobody’s business. It’s absolutely jaw-dropping to watch him bowl. The pins get blasted to smithereens and his opponents don’t have a chance.
Here’s the other side of that coin. If you can do it, there are varying degrees of horses for courses. You can overwhelm the pins with speed and hook power if you can play the lanes in the proper spot like Stan does or you can do it with a gentle, slow rolling spinner that hardly hooks at all like George Buck does. George releases the ball on the top like a suitcase. He plays the lanes on the same line as Stan does and his easy style works beautifully too. George is an avid bowler who practices a bunch.
Just a few years ago, George was lucky to hit 160 but he has now joined the big boys club as he is averaging well over 200 in his leagues. George is a horse of a different color! What an amazing game.
League results
Monday night industrial:
Matt Hodges 248, 236 games & 684 series
Jeff Miller 245 game & 683 series
Kevin Harris 655 series
Joey Springs 246 game
Tuesday Nite Mixed:
Jeremy Bloom 237 game & 662 series
Brandon Kawachi 237 game & 654 series
Stuart Kawachi 256 game
Nancy Asai 212 game
Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies:
John Miller 213 game
Mick Sherrell 204, 202 games
Dave Baumsteiger 200 game
Wednesday night Fraternal:
Jeff Miller 248, 238, 238 games & 724 series
Stan Pratnicki 245, 236 games & 698 series
Jeremy Bloom 677 series
Jeff Brittle 254 game & 671 series
Bill Whetstine 256 game & 652 series
Patrick Olson 244, 236 games & 650 series
Bill Pullum 267 game
Ciena Brittle 200 game
Thursday afternoon senior Lads & Lassies:
George Buck 216, 213 games & 622 series
Bernie Keys 202 game
