We knew it wouldn’t take long. Prime time bowling leagues began just over a month ago at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes. Last week, timeless tenpin tiger Nancy Asai became the first woman to bowl a scratch 700 series this season.
Nancy rolled a huge 279 game and 709 series in the Tuesday Nite Mixed league. Just about everybody except Nancy has been in a quandary on our current bowling conditions. It’s been tough to score. Yet, Nancy seems to have these lanes figured out better than most. Let’s take a minute to try to understand why she is doing so well.
First, Nancy is a talented bowler. She’s been an all-star for years around here, she is comfortable on the lanes and she knows what she is doing. Her career resume includes a 200 average, multiple big-time scratch 700s and even a perfect 300 game.
There’s an old saying in bowling that goes like this: When things get tough, straighter is greater. That means on difficult conditions when it’s hard to hit the pocket and get strikes, simply roll the ball straighter. Of course, that’s easier said than done.
Nancy rolls the ball beautifully and utilizes a nice, controlled hook that doesn’t overreact. It gives her the ability to play Orchard Lanes perfectly, more direct, around the second arrow or 10 board as we call it in the business. This is the classic angle of attack to get strikes and Nancy has been doing it for years. Yes, it works!
Here’s another example. Lee Rogers toils in the senior Colts and Fillies league every Wednesday afternoon and he’s become quite a force to be reckoned with on the lanes.
Last week he dazzled us once again with a devilishly good scratch 666 series that raised his average to a gaudy 211 pins per game. Folks, that’s just downright nasty! Lee rolls the ball pretty much the same way Nancy does and on the same line, around the 10 board. Now, do you think you might want to try to roll the rock kind of like Nancy and Lee? You better believe it!
Like most games, bowling is usually dominated by younger players. That’s fine and we’ll never really beat the kids, but it’s so refreshing to see excellence achieved by women and seniors right here on the friendly lanes in Hood River!
Good luck and good bowling everybody, let the good times roll!
League Reports
Monday night Industrial: Matt Hodges, 239 game and 668 series; Kevin Harris, 255 game; Shannon Ensey, 238 game
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Nancy Asai, 279, 215, 215 games and 709 series; Katherine Huerta, 236 game; Jennifer Bloom, 202 game
Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies: Lee Rogers, 247, 211, 208 games and 666 series; Lynn Spellman, 224, 205 games and 624 series; Mick Sherrell, 227 game and 614 series; Ron Baumsteiger, 246 game; Ken Kramer, 216 game; Jesse Flores, 214 game
Wednesday night Fraternal: Levi Phelps, 674 series; Patrick Olson, 255 game; Bill Whetstine, 235 game
We knew it wouldn’t take long. Prime time bowling leagues began just over a month ago at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes. Last week, timeless tenpin tiger Nancy Asai became the first woman to bowl a scratch 700 series this season.
Nancy rolled a huge 279 game and 709 series in the Tuesday Nite Mixed league. Just about everybody except Nancy has been in a quandary on our current bowling conditions. It’s been tough to score. Yet, Nancy seems to have these lanes figured out better than most. Let’s take a minute to try to understand why she is doing so well.
First, Nancy is a talented bowler. She’s been an all-star for years around here, she is comfortable on the lanes and she knows what she is doing. Her career resume includes a 200 average, multiple big-time scratch 700s and even a perfect 300 game.
There’s an old saying in bowling that goes like this: When things get tough, straighter is greater. That means on difficult conditions when it’s hard to hit the pocket and get strikes, simply roll the ball straighter. Of course, that’s easier said than done.
Nancy rolls the ball beautifully and utilizes a nice, controlled hook that doesn’t overreact. It gives her the ability to play Orchard Lanes perfectly, more direct, around the second arrow or 10 board as we call it in the business. This is the classic angle of attack to get strikes and Nancy has been doing it for years. Yes, it works!
Here’s another example. Lee Rogers toils in the senior Colts and Fillies league every Wednesday afternoon and he’s become quite a force to be reckoned with on the lanes.
Last week he dazzled us once again with a devilishly good scratch 666 series that raised his average to a gaudy 211 pins per game. Folks, that’s just downright nasty! Lee rolls the ball pretty much the same way Nancy does and on the same line, around the 10 board. Now, do you think you might want to try to roll the rock kind of like Nancy and Lee? You better believe it!
Like most games, bowling is usually dominated by younger players. That’s fine and we’ll never really beat the kids, but it’s so refreshing to see excellence achieved by women and seniors right here on the friendly lanes in Hood River!
Good luck and good bowling everybody, let the good times roll!
Monday night Industrial: Matt Hodges, 239 game and 668 series; Kevin Harris, 255 game; Shannon Ensey, 238 game
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Nancy Asai, 279, 215, 215 games and 709 series; Katherine Huerta, 236 game; Jennifer Bloom, 202 game
Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies: Lee Rogers, 247, 211, 208 games and 666 series; Lynn Spellman, 224, 205 games and 624 series; Mick Sherrell, 227 game and 614 series; Ron Baumsteiger, 246 game; Ken Kramer, 216 game; Jesse Flores, 214 game
Wednesday night Fraternal: Levi Phelps, 674 series; Patrick Olson, 255 game; Bill Whetstine, 235 game
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.