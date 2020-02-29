The MWB trio did it again in the mighty Fraternal league at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes. Heir apparent to becoming our local version of the evil empire due to winning the championship of this tough league practically every year in the recent past, these bad boys have stayed successful even with different teammates. They won the second round in Fraternal last week. They also won the first round. It’s beginning to feel like they are unstoppable. Congratulations to MWB stalwarts Levi Phelps, Rich Sabo and Bill Whetstine.
The TNM league ended with its championship roll off last week. The match for all the marbles included the first and second place teams in round one, Take Ten and Who Gives a Split and the first and second place teams in round two, Lords of Pinterfell and Are You Splitting Me. The results from this formidable foursome fight will be in next week.
In individual action we had three big bright stars and an almost last week. There were three more scratch 700s, all in the Fraternal, a 714 by Bill Whetstine, a 706 by Mike Weaver and a 706 by Lynn Spellman. Brandon Kawachi gets a close but no cigar with a 699 that he fired in the Industrial. That’s still a heck of a three-game series. Brandon also led the Mixed with a 688 series. Bill Whetstine powered his MWB crew to win the second round in the Fraternal. He’s one tough customer!
Mike Weaver’s hard charging portside slants have found sweet success of late on the friendly synthetics at Orchard Lanes. This is his second 700 in that span which has seen his average climb five pins. We’re going to have to get some new pins after he finishes busting them up with that rocket he fires. Lynn Spellman has been diligently working his way back to his old elite status after undergoing back surgery and long rehab. It looks like he’s on the right track after notching his first 700 of the year last week. He also logged a 676 in the Colts and Fillies, just edging out Lee Rogers, a prime candidate for bowler of the year, who tossed a 646. Professor Rogers is carrying a fabulous 206 average to lead all seniors. He is simply amazing!
Our two Joeys continue to strike up a storm in the Industrial. Of course, we’re talking about Joey Springs and Joey Sheirbon. Mr. Springs, who is averaging a cool 205 notched a fine scratch 678 set and Mr. Sheirbon, who is knocking on the door of a 200 average, posted a nice 656.
Our famous big money winning Oregon State nine-pin No-Tap Champ, the proverbial George (the) Buck stops here, led the Lads with scratch 227,206 games. George has perfected that mystifying suitcase release of his to the point where he doesn’t need handicap anymore mainly because of the hundreds of hours he has practiced with the legendary, all-pro, Jeff Miller.
And, finally, after firing a couple of duds in the County league, Cy Cannon turned everything around and found the one-three coordinates with that howitzer of his to finish with a monster 251 game. Mighty good bowling everybody!
League Reports
Monday night Industrial:
Brandon Kawachi — 267 game and 699 series
Joey Springs — 276 game and 678 series
Joey Sheirbon — 248 game and 656 series
Randy Nieto — 246 game
Jeff Miller — 240 game
Lynn Spellman — 235 game
Mac Proffitt — 235 game
Tuesday Nite Mixed:
Brandon Kawachi — 235 game and 688 series
Jeremy Bloom — 257 game
Nancy Asai — 220 game
Dawnell Espersen — 210 game
Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies:
Lynn Spellman — 236, 225, 215 games and 676 series
Lee Rogers — 243, 212 games and 646 series
Bernie Keys — 226 game
Dick Sherrell — 225 game
Mike Parke — 213 game
Dave Baumsteiger — 210 game
Wednesday night Fraternal:
Bill Whetstine — 258, 239 games and 714 series
Mike Weaver — 246, 246 games and 706 series
Lynn Spellman — 246, 237 games and 706 series
Stan Pratnicki — 254 game
Bill Pullum — 252 game
Patrick Olson — 235 game
Bernie Keys — 204, 201 games
Ciena Brittle — 200 game
Thursday afternoon senior Lads & Lassies:
George Buck — 227, 206 games
Thursday afternoon County league:
Cy Cannon — 251 game
Rod Pratt — 210 game
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.